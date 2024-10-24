Catholic World News

‘Always forgive,’ Pope tells confessors

October 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an October 24 address to the Vatican College of Penitentiaries, Pope Francis said: “Always forgive everything, because we are here to forgive.”

As a practical matter, the Pontiff encouraged confessors to listen carefully to penitents. “The less you talk, the better,” he said. “Just listen, console, and forgive.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

