Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch criticizes Hezbollah

October 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Domradio.de

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Maronite Church, who has criticized the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, has distanced himself the militant group Hezbollah.

Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, Patriarch of the Maronite Church (CNEWA profile) since 2011, said in an interview that Hezbollah had decided “to wage this war against the will of the people, who do not want the war, and against the will of the [Lebanese] government.”

On October 21, the prelate celebrated the Divine Liturgy in St. Peter’s Basilica in thanksgiving for the canonization of three Maronite laymen who were martyred in 1860 (background). He also met with Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!