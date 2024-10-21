Catholic World News

Pope Francis canonizes 14 saints

October 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis canonized 14 saints on October 20, World Mission Sunday, during an outdoor Mass in St. Peter’s Square.

The new saints are

Saints Manuel Ruiz López and seven companions, and Francis, Abdel Mohti and Raphael Massabki, martyred in Damascus in 1860

St. Giuseppe Allamano, founder of the Consolata Missionaries

St. Marie-Léonie Paradis, the Canadian foundress of the Little Sisters of the Holy Family

St. Elena Guerra, the Italian foundress of the Oblates of the Holy Spirit

“When we learn to serve, our every gesture of attention and care, every expression of tenderness, every work of mercy becomes a reflection of God’s love,” Pope Francis preached. “So in this way, let all of us—each one of us—continue Jesus’ work in the world. In light of this, we can remember the disciples of the Gospel who are being canonized today.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

