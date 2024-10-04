Catholic World News

Maronite bishops deplore Israel’s attacks in Lebanon

October 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Maronite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) have decried “the prolonged Israeli aggression” against Lebanon, “which has caused hundreds of martyrs and victims.”

The bishops expressed “their pain in the face of the horror of the disaster that has hit Lebanon, from the coast to the mountains, with destruction that has often affected innocent civilians.”

Israel recently began a ground operation in Lebanon, as part of the Israel–Hezbollah conflict. Recent Israeli airstrikes on predominantly Christian villages have claimed the life of an Orthodox priest.

