Israel targets Hezbollah, but also strikes Christians

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli forces attacked the predominantly Christian village of Ain El Delb, Lebanon, killing at least 32 people.

“The target of the Israeli attack was an experienced and prominent fighter of Hezbollah, identified by the name of Ahmad Awarki,” an anonymous source told AsiaNews, the agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions. “In order to reach him and be sure of killing him, they [Israeli troops] did not hesitate to carry out a blanket attack, and an entire building collapsed under the barrage of missiles.”

The building, the source added, “stands in a mixed area inhabited by Christians and Muslims in a predominantly Christian village.”

Israel has begun a ground operation in Lebanon, as part of the Israel–Hezbollah conflict.

