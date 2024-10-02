Catholic World News

‘Deep fear’ among Lebanon’s Christians as Israeli airstrike kills priest

October 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli airstrikes on Ibl al-Saqi, a town in southern Lebanon, killed an Orthodox priest and injured his family, according to AsiaNews, the agency of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions.

Israeli forces also attacked the predominantly Christian village of Kfour, near the city of Nabatieh.

The attacks followed an earlier Israeli attack on the predominantly Christian village of Ain El Delb. Israel recently began a ground operation in Lebanon, as part of the Israel–Hezbollah conflict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

