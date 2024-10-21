Catholic World News

Renewed papal gratitude for children’s Rosary for peace

October 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Echoing comments he had made during the previous Sunday’s Angelus address, Pope Francis expressed gratitude to the children taking part in Aid to the Church in Need’s annual Rosary campaign for peace.

“The initiative ‘One million children praying the Rosary for peace in the world’ takes place today,” Pope Francis tweeted on October 18. “Thank you to all the boys and girls who are participating! Let us join with them and entrust all people who suffer because of war to the intercession of Our Lady.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

