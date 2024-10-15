Catholic World News

Papal encouragement of children’s Rosary for unity and peace

October 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has encouraged participation in Aid to the Church in Need’s “one million children praying the Rosary” campaign for unity and peace.

“Next Friday, October 18, the Aid to the Church in Need foundation is organizing the ‘One million children praying the Rosary for peace in the world’ initiative,” the Pope said on October 13. “Thank you to all the boys and girls who are participating! Let us join with them.”

