Catholic World News

Priest shot and killed in Cameroon

October 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: Father Christophe Badjogou Komla, a native of Togo serving in the Yagoua diocese in Cameroon, was shot and killed on October 7. Father Komla was shot by robbers who had approached on motorcycle and tried to grab his bag as he approached a residence of the Missionaries of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Yaounde, the capital city of Cameroon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!