Vatican’s expulsion of members of scandal-plagued group shocks Peru

October 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A retired archbishop and a lay media figure were among the members expelled from the Sodality of Christian Life (SCV), a troubled Peruvian group. The Archdiocese of Denver subsequently expressed surprise and disappointment at the Vatican’s disciplinary action.

