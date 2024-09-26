Catholic World News

Denver archdiocese ‘shocked’ by action against Peruvian lay movement

September 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Denver archdiocese

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Denver has released a public statement expressing surprise and disappointment at the disciplinary action taken against leading members of the Sodality for Christian Life (SCV), a Peru-based group that has had a strong presence in Denver.

“While the Archdiocese is actively working to understand the full extent of the Vatican’s investigation,” the statement says that the Vatican action against the SCV leader “is inconsistent with our longstanding experience of the men who have served within the Archdiocese of Denver,” and concludes that “the findings against them are deeply disappointing, to say the least.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!