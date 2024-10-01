Catholic World News

Continuing trend, Pope transfers French bishop to smaller diocese

October 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an unusual but not unprecedented move, Pope Francis has transferred a French bishop to a smaller diocese.

Since 2013, Bishop Francis Bestion has led the Diocese of Tulle, which has 221,000 Catholics. On October 1, Pope Francis transferred Bishop Bestion to the Diocese of Blois, which has 187,000 Catholics.

In March, and again in August, Pope Francis transferred French archbishops to smaller dioceses.

