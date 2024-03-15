Catholic World News

French archbishop transferred to smaller diocese

March 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a rare move, Pope Francis has transferred a French archbishop from the archdiocese he has led since 2015 to a smaller diocese.

Nine years ago, Pope Francis transferred Bishop Hervé Giraud of Soissons to the Archdiocese of Sens and Auxerre; at the time, he also named Giraud the head of the Territorial Prelature of the Mission de France at Pontigny, located 35 miles from Sens.

The Pontiff has now transferred Archbishop Giraud, 67, to the Diocese of Viviers, but has permitted him to retain the personal title of archbishop. Archbishop Giraud remains the head of the Territorial Prelature of the Mission de France at Pontigny, nearly 300 miles from his new see.

Archbishop Giraud, a native of the Diocese of Viviers, said that he was “profoundly happy” with the transfer, which will enable him to be closer to his elderly mother.

