Catholic World News

Protect beauty of places and their people, Pope says

September 30, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on September 30 with participants in a “Guardians of Beauty” project organized by the Italian bishops’ conference, and encouraged them “to cultivate beauty as something unique and sacred for every creature.”

The Pontiff told the group that they should work to restore “many places left to neglect and degradation,” while always remembering “your primary objective the care of the people who live in and frequent them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!