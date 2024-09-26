Catholic World News

Papal condolences following Iranian coal mine explosion

September 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name following the Tabas coal mine explosion in Iran.

The Pope “sends the assurance of his prayers for those who have died and for their grieving families” and expresses “his spiritual solidarity with the wounded,” Cardinal Parolin wrote on September 25.

