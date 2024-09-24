Catholic World News

Pope resumes audiences following ‘flu-like’ illness

September 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met with the bishops of Mozambique on the morning of September 24, a day after cancelling his audiences because of what the Vatican described as a “mild flu-like condition.”

Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, affirmed that “for the moment everything remains exactly as planned” for the Pope’s upcoming apostolic journey to Luxembourg and Belgium, scheduled for September 26-29.

