Catholic World News

Pope suffering from ‘flu-like’ illness

September 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis cancelled his scheduled audiences for Monday, September 23, because of what the Vatican press office described as “a mild flu-like condition.”

The Vatican said that the Pope would take a day of rest “as a precautionary measure,” to restore his strength as he prepares for a scheduled trip to Luxembourg and Belgium on September 26-29.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!