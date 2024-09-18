Catholic World News

IVF insurance mandate halted in Senate

September 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Senate Republicans have halted legislation that would have forced insurance companies to pay for in vitro fertilization (IVF). The practice, according to one estimate, leads to the killing of 1.5 million to 1.8 million unborn children in the United States each year, compared to 985,000 abortions.

In preventing a vote on the legislation, the senators broke rank with former President Trump, who, like the Senate Democrats, supports an IVF mandate.

In April, and again in July, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued action alerts against pending IVF legislation. Earlier, in March, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities issued a statement on IVF, in which he noted that the practice has led to the killing or permanent freezing of millions of human beings.

Catholic teaching against in vitro fertilization is discussed in Donum Vitae (1987) and Dignitas Personae (2008), two documents of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

