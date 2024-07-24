Catholic World News

USCCB action alert warns against IVF legislation in Congress

July 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has posted an action alert encouraging the faithful to urge members of Congress to “oppose bills and provisions promoting a supposed right to in vitro fertilization (IVF) or ‘assisted reproductive technologies’ (ART).”

“Members of Congress—including many who consider themselves pro-life—are in a rush to promote access to a new national ‘right’ to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other such technologies that destroy preborn human lives and treat people like property (like surrogacy, gene editing, and cloning),” according to the alert.

“Some of the current proposals would also threaten Catholic hospitals, charities, schools, and other organizations and people that do not enable or cover these medical procedures,” the alert continued. “They could even allow minors to receive the procedures despite parents’ objections.”

