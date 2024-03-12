Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman on IVF: millions of human beings have been killed or permanently frozen

March 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Emphasizing that “each of our lives has immeasurable value from the moment of conception,” Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has issued a statement on in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“Children have a right to be born to their married mother and father, through a personal act of self-giving love,” he continued. “IVF, however well-intended, breaches this bond and these rights and, instead, treats human beings like products or property. This is all the more true in situations involving anonymous donors or surrogacy.”

“This of course does not mean that our brothers and sisters who were conceived by IVF are somehow ‘less than’ anyone else,” he added. “Every person has immeasurable value regardless of how he or she was conceived.”

Bishop Burbidge noted that “in the IVF industry, many embryos are never transferred to a mother’s womb, but are destroyed or indefinitely frozen, and, of those who are transferred, only a fraction survive to be eventually born. All told, there are millions of human beings who have been killed or potentially permanently frozen by this industry. This cannot be the answer to the very real cross of fertility challenges.”

