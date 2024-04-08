Catholic World News

USCCB action alert: Oppose IVF bills, as preborn lives are at stake

April 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has warned the faithful that “members of Congress—including many who consider themselves pro-life—are now in a rush to declare a new national ‘right’ to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and other such technologies that destroy preborn human lives and treat people like property (like surrogacy, gene editing, and cloning).”

“At least one of the current proposals would also threaten Catholic hospitals, charities, schools, and other organizations and people that do not enable or cover these medical procedures,” the alert continued. “It could even allow minors to receive the procedures despite parents’ objections.”

The alert concluded, “Please tell your members of Congress to oppose bills and resolutions that claim to protect so-called ‘rights’ to IVF and other assisted reproductive technologies (ART) that cause the death of countless human embryos and violate human dignity.”

