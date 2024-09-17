Catholic World News

Pope praises results of Vatican-China dialogue have been ‘good,’ says he hasn’t followed situation in Venezuela

September 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In his wide-ranging press conference on his return flight from four Asian nations, Pope Francis garnered headlines for denouncing the leading US presidential candidates.

He also:

praised Singapore as “a capital that attracts different cultures” and “a great capital,” adding, “I didn’t expect to find something like that.”

encouraged the citizens of Singapore to have more children, as the citizens of Timor-Leste (East Timor) do

said he has “fallen in love” with Timor-Leste

contrasted religions, which are universal and deserving of respect, with sects, which he described as restrictive, small groups with a “different agenda”

said that Indonesia “perhaps needs development in the social relationship” between different sectors of society

said that he is “pleased with the dialogues” between the Holy See and China—“the results are good”—and said he would like to visit the nation

said, “I call Gaza daily; there’s a parish there, and within its school are 600 people—Christians and Muslims—living as brothers and sisters. They tell me horrible stories, difficult things.”

lauded Jordan’s king: “I am very, very grateful to the King of Jordan. He is a man of peace. King Abdullah is a good man.”

said he didn’t know what the Vatican knew, and when, about Abbé Pierre

said that he will not go to Paris for the rededication of the Notre-Dame Cathedral and that he would “like to go” to Argentina, but “there are several things that need to be resolved first”

said—remarkably—“I haven’t followed the situation in Venezuela, but the message I would give to the leaders is to engage in dialogue and seek peace. Dictatorships are of no use and always end badly, sooner or later .... I can’t give a political opinion because I don’t know the details. I know that the bishops have spoken, and their message is good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!