Pope rips both US presidential candidates

September 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis denounced both of the leading candidates in the US presidential race, and said that voters would be forced to choose “the lesser of two evils,” during a question-and-answer session with reporters on the plane as he returned to Rome after a 12-day foreign voyage.

“Both are against life,” the Pope said of the US campaign. “Who is the lesser evil, the woman or the man? I don’t know.”

Without mentioning either candidate by name, the Pope said that both candidates are anti-life, “be it the one who kicks out migrants or be it the one who kills babies.”

Making no distinction between immigration policy and abortion advocacy, the Pope said: “Sending migrants away, not letting them develop, not letting them have life, is a bad and nasty thing. Sending a baby away from its mother’s breast is a murder because there is life. On these things, we must speak plainly.”

In response to other questions from reporters, the Pope said:

He is pleased with the progress in relations with China—“a promise and a hope”—and still hopes to visit that country.

He will not attend the reopening of Notre Dame in Paris on December 8, contrary to some published reports.

He hopes to travel to the Canary Islands, to draw more attention to the plight of migrants.

He has no immediate plans to visit Argentina. “There are various things to resolve first,” he told reporters. The Pontiff has not traveled to his native land since his election in 2013.

Pope Francis arrived in Rome on Friday evening, ending the longest trip of his pontificate.

