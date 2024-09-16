Catholic World News

Set out to follow Jesus and be transformed, Pope exhorts pilgrims

September 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on September 15, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 8:27-35) and distinguished knowing Jesus from merely knowing about Him.

The Pope asked pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, “Do I ask who Jesus is for me, and what place He occupies in my life? Do I follow Jesus only in word, continuing to have a worldly mentality, or do I set out to follow Him, allowing the encounter with Him to transform my life?”

“May our mother Mary, who knew Jesus well, help us on this question,” he concluded.

