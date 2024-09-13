Catholic World News

New bishop named for English diocese, after predecessor’s ordination cancelled

September 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Auxiliary Bishop Philip Moger of Southwark, England, as the new bishop of Plymouth.

The February episcopal ordination of Canon Christopher Whitehead, his predecessor as bishop-elect, was cancelled when the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales announced that a “canonical process was underway.” Canon Whitehead was later cleared of the charges and resumed his ministry as a parish priest in the Diocese of Clifton.

The see of Plymouth has been vacant since April 2022, when Bishop Mark O’Toole was appointed archbishop of one Welsh archdiocese (Cardiff) and, concurrently, head of a second Welsh diocese (Menevia).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

