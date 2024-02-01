Catholic World News

English bishop’s ordination on hold

February 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has issued a terse announcement that “the episcopal ordination of Canon Christopher Whitehead will not take place on February 22 as scheduled.”

The statement indicated that a “canonical process is underway,” and the bishop-elect has stepped aside from active ministry until the process is complete.

Canon Whitehead was named in December to become Bishop of Plymouth. That post has been open since June 2002, when the previous occupant, Bishop Mark O’Toole, was installed as Archbishop of Cardiff in Wales.

