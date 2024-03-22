Catholic World News

English diocese clears bishop-elect after investigation of charges

March 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note:

Canon Christopher Whitehead, whose ordination as Bishop of Plymouth, England, was scheduled for February but cancelled because of charges against him, has now been cleared.

The Diocese of Clifton, England, has announced that an investigation into charges has been concluded, with a finding that “no canonical action was warranted.”

The announcement from the Clifton diocese indicated that Canon Whitehead has resumed his active ministry as a parish priest there. It did not say if or when his episcopal ordination would be rescheduled.

Canon Whitehead was named in December to become Bishop of Plymouth. That post has been open since June 2002, when the previous occupant, Bishop Mark O’Toole, was installed as Archbishop of Cardiff in Wales.

