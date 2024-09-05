Catholic World News

Jihadist militants on motorcycles attack Nigerian village, kill over 100

September 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the jihadist Islamist organization Boko Haram attacked a village in Yobe State (map), Nigeria, killing over 100.

The massacre comes a week after a massacre of hundreds of civilians in Burkina Faso, part of the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the nearby Sahel. Pope Francis condemned the Burkina Faso massacre on September 1.

