Catholic World News

Pontiff condemns jihadist massacre in Burkina Faso

September 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis condemned the massacre of hundreds of civilians in Barsalogho, Burkina Faso, perpetrated by jihadist insurgents.

“In condemning these heinous attacks against human life, I express my closeness to the nation as a whole, and my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims,” Pope Francis said on September 1. “May the Virgin Mary help the beloved people of Burkina Faso to regain peace and security.”

Burkina Faso, a West African nation of 22.5 million (map), is 57% Muslim, 23% Christian (15% Catholic), and 19% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!