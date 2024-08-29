Catholic World News

Pope makes quiet visit to St. Monica’s tomb in Rome

August 29, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis left the Vatican on August 27 to make a quiet visit to the Basilica of St. Augustine, the burial site of St. Monica.

The Pontiff prayed before the relics of St. Monica in the Roman basilica. He later greeted friars, nuns, and visitors.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!