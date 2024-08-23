Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper pays tribute to Kenyan ballet school

August 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper devoted the most prominent article in its August 22 edition to a ballet school in a Kenyan slum.

In an article with the headline “A passo di danza per ritrovare il sorriso” [To regain a smile with a dance step], Matteo Frascadore wrote that “dancing creates community, union, lightheartedness. The place or the context doesn’t matter.”

“Even if this is Kibera, the largest slum in Nairobi, Kenya, as well as one of the most extensive in the entire African continent,” he continued. “A visually difficult and colorless context that takes on bright shades thanks to the Kibera Ballet School.”

