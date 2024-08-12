Catholic World News

Pope recalls WWII atomic bombings, appeals for peace in war-torn countries

August 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his August 11 Angelus address, Pope Francis recalled the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki (August 6 and 9, 1945) and renewed his appeal for peace in war-torn countries.

“We have commemorated, in these days, the anniversary of the atomic bombing of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” the Pope said to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

“As we continue to commend to the Lord the victims of those events, and of all wars, let us renew our intense prayer for peace, especially for troubled Ukraine, the Middle East, Palestine, Israel, Sudan and Myanmar,” he added.

