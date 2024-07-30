Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper ignores international reaction to Last Supper parody

July 30, 2024

In its July 29 edition, the Vatican newspaper took no note of the disapproval and outrage expressed by Catholic bishops around the world following the drag parody of the Last Supper during the opening ceremony on July 26.

Bishops in the Holy Land and Iraq have joined the French bishops’ conference and prelates from the Roman Curia, Malta, the United States, and elsewhere in condemning the parody.

In its July 27 edition, L’Osservatore Romano summarized the French bishops’ reaction in the second paragraph of a five-paragraph article—one of three articles on the Olympics in the Vatican newspaper that day. No edition was published on July 28, a Sunday.

The Vatican newspaper referred to the Olympics in two articles on July 29:

It faithfully reported Pope Francis’s comments, delivered to pilgrims in Rome on July 28, that the production of weapons as an “outrage” that “contradicts the spirit of brotherhood of the Olympic Games.”

In a six-paragraph front-page article, “Nessuna tregua (olimpica)” [No (Olympic) Truce], Giampaolo Mattei lamented the lack of concern from “the entire world of sport” about the deaths of a dozen Israeli youth soccer players in a rocket attack. Mattei devoted the majority of the article to “stories of redemption and hope” at the Paris Olympics—stories “which, in their essence, are experiences of brotherhood.”

