Pope Francis: Weapons production contradicts ‘spirit of brotherhood of the Olympic Games’

July 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address on July 28, Pope Francis described the production of weapons as an “outrage” that “contradicts the spirit of brotherhood of the Olympic Games.”

“And while there are many people in the world who suffer due to disasters and hunger, we continue to produce and sell weapons and burn resources fueling wars, large and small,” Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “This is an outrage that the international community should not tolerate, and it contradicts the spirit of brotherhood of the Olympic Games that have just begun. Let us not forget, brothers and sisters: war is defeat!”

The Pontiff’s reference to the “spirit of brotherhood of the Olympic Games” came two days after a drag parody of the Last Supper at the Olympic opening ceremony, and a day after the French bishops and other prelates deplored the parody. The Vatican newspaper summarized the French bishops’ statement in an article on the Olympics in its July 27 edition.

