Bishops around the world blast Last Supper parody at Paris Olympics

July 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops from France, the United States, Malta, and elsewhere deplored a drag parody of the Last Supper during the July 26 opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The French bishops noted that the ceremony “unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply deplore,” while Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta lodged a complaint with the French ambassador.

Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, chairman of the National Eucharistic Congress, called for prayer and fasting after the Last Supper “was depicted in heinous fashion, leaving us in such shock, sorry and righteous anger that words cannot describe it.”

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, echoed the words of the French bishops. Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville, Texas—chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Doctrine, and a member of the preparatory committee of the October 2023 session of the Synod of Bishops— said that his “vocabulary is not varied enough to find a word for the feeling in the pit of my stomach.”

