‘Offering, giving thanks, and sharing’: Pope reflects on the miracle of the loaves and fishes

July 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In his July 28 Angelus address, Pope Francis reflected on the Gospel reading of the day (John 6:1-15), highlighting “three gestures that Jesus will come to repeat at the Last Supper”: “offering, giving thanks, and sharing.”

“Brothers, sisters, let us ask ourselves: do I truly believe that, by the grace of God, I have something unique to give to my brothers and sisters, or do I feel anonymously ‘one among many’?” the Pontiff said to the pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square,

He added, “Am I active in giving good? Am I grateful to the Lord for the gifts with which He continuously manifests His love? Do I live sharing with others as a moment of encounter and mutual enrichment?”

“May the Virgin Mary help us to live every Eucharistic celebration with faith, and to recognize and savor every day the ‘miracles’ of God’s grace,” the Pope concluded.

