Catholic World News

Pope tells children that the most beautiful thing in life is making peace

July 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke with children of Vatican employees during a visit to the Vatican summer camp and said that the most beautiful thing in life is making peace.

During the conversation, the Pope told the children that they are precious in the eyes of God and encouraged them to speak with their grandparents.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!