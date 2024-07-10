Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia, representatives of different religions sign AI ethics statement

July 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, gathered in Tokyo with 15 representatives of various religions who are signing the Rome Call for AI Ethics.

The Rome Call, which dates from 2020, was first signed by leaders of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Microsoft, IBM, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. It was later signed by Jewish and Muslim representatives and, more recently, by the CEO of Cisco and the Anglican primate.

“All religions are called to work together for the good of humanity inhabiting this planet, and for the preservation of the planet itself, the common home of every living being,” said Archbishop Paglia, who described AI as “a great tool with unlimited possibilities of application” that “can and must be guided so that its potential serves the good since the moment of its design.”

“This is our common responsibility, and in this shared effort we can rediscover real brotherhood,” he continued. “At Hiroshima, a place of the highest symbolic value, we strongly invoke peace, and we ask that technology be a driver of peace and reconciliation among peoples. We stand here, together, to say loudly that standing together and acting together is the only possible solution.”

