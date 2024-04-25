Catholic World News

Pope meets head of Cisco as AI ethics pact continues to grow

April 25, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Chuck Robbins, the chairman and CEO of Cisco, on April 24, after the head of the digital technology conglomerate signed the Rome Call for AI Ethics.

The Rome Call, which dates from 2020, was first signed by leaders of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Microsoft, IBM, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, and later signed by Jewish and Muslim representatives.

“The Rome Call principles align with Cisco’s core belief that technology must be built on a foundation of trust at the highest levels in order to power an inclusive future for all,” said Robbins.

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, said that “we are very pleased that Cisco has joined the Rome Call because it is a company that plays a crucial role as a technology partner for the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence by offering expertise in infrastructure, security and protection of AI data and systems.”

