Jewish, Muslim representatives sign Pontifical Academy for Life’s ‘Rome Call for AI Ethics’

January 16, 2023

In February 2020, representatives of Microsoft, IBM, and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization signed the Pontifical Academy for Life’s Rome Call for the development of an ethical framework for artificial intelligence (AI).

Nearly three years later, on January 10, the Pontifical Academy for Life hosted AI Ethics: An Abrahamic commitment to the Rome Call, a conference during which Jewish, Muslim, and Catholic representatives signed the Rome Call (video).

Joining Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, at the signing ceremony were Rabbi Eliezer Simcha Weiss, a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council of Israel, and Sheikh al Mahfoudh bin Bayyah, secretary general of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace.

“We are aware of the moral strength that this event gives witness to” by having three Abrahamic religions come together with “other institutions to promote and safeguard our common humanity,” said Archbishop Paglia.

“The joint signing of the #RomeCall for #AIEthics by Catholics, Jews and Muslims is a hopeful sign,” Pope Francis tweeted. “Religions are accompanying humanity in the development of a technology centered on the human person, thanks to the shared ethical reflection on the use of algorithms.”

Pope Francis also received and addressed conference participants. Among the conference speakers was Brad Smith, president of Microsoft and a signatory of the Rome Call, who spoke on Putting AI in the service of the common good.

