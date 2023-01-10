Catholic World News

Pope says artificial intelligence should not foster discrimination

January 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on January 10 to a conference on artificial intelligence, co-sponsored by the Pontifical Academy for Life, Pope Francis said that in the development of artificial intelligence, researchers should “be vigilant and work to ensure that a discriminatory use of these instruments does not prevail, at the expense of the most vulnerable and at the expense of the excluded.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!