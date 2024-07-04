Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: The concept of just war is ‘being reviewed’

July 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, said that the concept of just war “is being reviewed.”

Asked to respond to a statement by the Justice and Peace Commission of the Holy Land that the Israel–Hamas war does not meet just war criteria, Cardinal Parolin said that “we know that there is a lot of discussion today on the concept of just war as a war of defense.”

“However, with the weapons that are available today this concept has become very difficult, and I believe that there is not a definitive position,” he said. “This concept is being reviewed.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church discusses Catholic teaching on just war in its section on avoiding war (n. 2309).

Cardinal Parolin’s remarks echo earlier statements made by himself and by Pope Francis.

