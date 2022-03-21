Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘There is no such thing as a just war’

March 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Do I pray? Do I fast? Do I do penance? Or do I live carefree, as we normally live through distant wars?”, Pope Francis said in a March 18 address to participants in a conference organized by the Pontifical Foundation Gravissimum Educationis.



The Pope continued, “A war is always —always! —the defeat of humanity, always. We, the educated, who work in education, are defeated by this war, because on another side we are responsible. There is no such thing as a just war: they do not exist!”

