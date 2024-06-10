Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: ‘Many doubt that we can speak of a just war’

June 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on Avvenire (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing questions at a conference on the Servant of God Luigi Giussani (1922-2005), founder of Communion and Liberation, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that “we know that there is a great deal of discussion today on the issue of just war.”

“It is clear what the Catechism of the Catholic Church says, which admits the liceity of a just war under determinate conditions,” the Holy See’s Secretary of State said. “But today things have evolved in such a way—and especially weapons and the possession of weapons—that many doubt that we can speak of a just war, and the discussion will go on.”

Cardinal Parolin also called on citizens to vote, rather than abstain from voting, in the European Parliament election and said that the Italian bishops have the right to express their views on proposed legislation that would grant Italy’s prime minister more power.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!