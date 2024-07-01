Catholic World News

July papal prayer intention: for the pastoral care of the sick

July 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention for July 24, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “we pray that the Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick confer to those who receive it and their loved ones the power of the Lord and become ever more a visible sign of compassion and hope for all.”

