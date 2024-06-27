Catholic World News

Vatican makes fundraising pitch for Peter’s Pence

June 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An unsigned fundraising appeal for the June 30 Peter’s Pence collection has been published in the Vatican newspaper.

“With an offering, which can be given on this special day as well as on any other day of the year, anyone can actively collaborate in the universal mission of the Pontiff, which has never been so necessary as in our time in a world devastated by wars, by the race for rearmament, from injustices, from the suffering of many poor people, from attacks on the sacredness of human life and the dignity of the person,” according to the appeal.

Donors “not only help the Pope to help those who suffer, but participate in his mission of announcing the Gospel and cooperate in the service he offers to the local Churches through the dicasteries of the Holy See and the network of his representatives in the world, supporting the promotion of integral human development, education, peace, justice and brotherhood,” the appeal continued.

Contributions to the Peter’s Pence collection had sagged in recent years, amid reports of financial scandals at the Vatican. But the figures have recovered, with the 2022 collection of $116 million more than doubling the previous year’s donations.

