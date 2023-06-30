Catholic World News

2022 contributions to Peter’s Pence topped €100 million

June 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Peter’s Pence collection brought in €107 million ($116 million) in 2022, the Vatican has disclosed.



The annual report shows that €95.5 million in funds from the worldwide collection were used to support the expenses of the Roman Curia (€77.6 million) and the charitable works of the Pope (€16.2 million).



Contributions from the US (€11 million) accounted for just over 25% of the worldwide total, making Americans the leading donors. Korea was the 2nd-leading country, with 8% of the total; followed by Italy (6.7%), Brazil (3.4%), and Germany (3%).



Contributions to the Peter’s Pence collection had sagged in recent years, amid reports of financial scandals at the Vatican. But the figures have recovered, with last year’s collection more than doubling the €46.9 million from 2021.

