Catholic World News

Another papal meeting with Argentine political figure

June 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on @fsusbielles

CWN Editor's Note: In the latest of a recent series of meetings with Argentine leaders, Pope Francis received Federico Susbielles, mayor of Bahía Blanca, on June 15.

“Without a doubt, and as the Supreme Pontiff proposes, the task is to deepen the paths of dialogue, unity, and harmony to create a new political, economic, social, and cultural accord that puts the dignity of persons and care of our common home at the center,” Susbielles tweeted.

Since mid-April, Pope Francis has met with the governor of Corrientes, an Argentine political party leader, the new Argentine ambassador, and the governor of Buenos Aires.

Following his April 17 audience, Governor Gustavo Valdés of Corrientes said that the Pontiff “expressed to me his intention to visit Argentina this year.” Earlier, in February, the Pope met at length with Argentine President Javier Milei, who invited the Pontiff to visit his native land.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!