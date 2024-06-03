Catholic World News

New Argentine ambassador lauds Pontiff, hopes for papal visit to homeland

June 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Luis Pablo María Beltramino, the new Argentine ambassador to the Holy See, presented his credentials to Pope Francis on May 31.

The career diplomat described the encounter as “very warm and jovial.” Asked about the prospect of a papal visit to his homeland, the ambassador said that the Pope “is already invited. We hope he will come, and it is a decision of the Holy Father when and how.”

Earlier, at a May 25 Mass at the Argentine national church in Rome, Beltramino praised the Pontiff as “a source of inspiration and reflection for all of us, for his tireless work and his constant concern for humanity,” which “makes our nation proud.”

