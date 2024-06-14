Catholic World News

Buenos Aires governor meets with Pontiff

June 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In the latest of a series of recent meetings with Argentine leaders, Pope Francis received Axel Kicillof, Argentina’s former finance minister and the current governor of Buenos Aires, in a June 13 audience.

“A great honor to have been received by Pope Francis at the Vatican to talk about the social situation of our country and our province,” Kicillof tweeted. “A very warm meeting in which we were also able to share all the work that we have been carrying out ... The Pope is an international reference, and for us it is very important to have his word and his perspective in these times of crisis.”

In the two months prior to his meeting with Kicillof, Pope Francis received an Argentine governor, an Argentine political party leader, and the new Argentine ambassador.

Following his April 17 audience, Governor Gustavo Valdés of Corrientes said that the Pontiff “expressed to me his intention to visit Argentina this year.” Earlier, in February, the Pope met at length with Argentine President Javier Milei, who invited the Pontiff to visit his native land.

